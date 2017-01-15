PARIS Jan 15 Monaco produced yet another brilliant attacking performance to move top of Ligue 1 with a 4-1 victory at Olympique de Marseille on Sunday.

Bernardo Silva's double and goals from Thomas Lemar and Radamel Falcao put the principality side on 45 points from 20 games, leading on goal difference from neighbours Nice, who were held to a goalless draw by bottom club Metz.

French champions Paris St Germain are third on 42 points after winning 1-0 at Stade Rennais on Saturday.

Olympique Lyonnais slumped to a 3-2 defeat at Caen on Sunday despite Alexandre Lacazette's double. They are now fourth on 34 points.

Marseille, who had won their four previous league games, are sixth on 30 points, after their emphatic defeat at the Stade Velodrome.

Lemar opened the scoring for Monaco in the 16th minute with a splendid lob before Falcao doubled the tally with a delicate chip over keeper Yohann Pele five minutes later.

Rolando headed home at the far post from a free kick in the 29th minute as OM dug deep to stay in the contest.

Their hopes were short-lived, though, as Silva restored a two-goal lead on the stroke of halftime, heading past Pele after being picked out by Almamy Toure.

Silva put the result beyond doubt in the 57th, firing in after Pele had parried a Fabinho attempt into the Portuguese's path.

Monaco's victory meant Nice surrendered their Ligue 1 lead for the first time since Sept 21.

A week after being knocked out of the French Cup, Nice were toothless in the absence of injured playmaker Younes Belhanda and suspended striker Mario Balotelli.

They barely threatened in a dull encounter with Metz, who had won only one of their previous 11 league games.

Nice keeper Walter Benitez dived to his right to deny Opa Nguette in the 15th minute as Metz put on a solid display at the Allianz Riviera.

The hosts showed their teeth four minutes before the break when Paul Baysse's clever back heel was cleared off the line by a Metz defender.

Alassane Plea went close for Nice in the second half with a low shot that whizzed just wide while Metz had another opportunity when Chris Philipps curled his shot just over the bar. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ian Chadband)