PARIS Feb 5 Olympique Lyonnais slipped further out of title contention when they lost 2-0 at bitter rivals St Etienne as they finsiehd with nine men after a feisty Ligue 1 clash on Sunday.

Early goals by Kevin Monnet Paquet and Romain Hamouma sank Lyon, who are fourth with 37 points from 22 games and 15 adrift of leaders Monaco who won 3-0 at home to Nice on Saturday.

Lyon's Rachid Ghezzal and Corentin Tolisso were sent off in stoppage time as the visitors lost their composure.

Second-placed Paris St Germain, 3-1 winners at Dijon on Saturday, and Nice, who are third, have 49 points after 23 games and trail Monaco by three points.

St Etienne are one point behind Lyon, who have 37 and a game in hand but were never in the groove at Geoffroy Guichard.

Monnet Paquet put the hosts ahead in the ninth minute with a fine angled shot before Hamouma doubled the tally in the 22nd after collecting a through pass from Alexander Soderlund. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)