We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season.
PARIS, April 30 Nice dealt Paris St Germain's Ligue 1 title hopes a huge blow by beating them 3-1 in a stormy match on Sunday which ended with the losing side receiving two red cards.
Second-placed PSG, who have three games to play, were left three points behind leaders AS Monaco who also have a game in hand. Nice trail PSG by another three points in third.
Mario Balotelli and Ricardo Pereira scored to put Nice 2-0 ahead before Marquinhos pulled one back.
Anastasios Donis scored Nice's third in the 90th minute, in between red cards for Thiago Motta and Angel Di Maria. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Clare Fallon)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Emelec 16 8 8 0 24 12 32 4 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara