PARIS Aug 20 Benoit Pedretti opened his account
for new club Lille in a 2-1 win at Caen on Saturday while
Olympique Lyon drew 1-1 for a second weekend in a row.
French champions Lille took their first three points of the
fledgling campaign when the former Auxerre midfielder converted
Eden Hazard's cross on 69 minutes before team mate Mathieu
Debuchy and Caen's Benjamin Nivet traded strikes late on.
Lyon drew 1-1 with promoted Ajaccio last Saturday in their
second league outing and could do no better at Stade Brest where
the hosts took the lead through Benoit Lesoimier after 12
minutes.
Sidy Kone was then shown a straight red card for a nasty
tackle on the hour to reduce Lyon to 10 but striker Bafetimbi
Gomis grabbed a point nine minutes later when he superbly
controlled, turned and shot.
Nice were pegged back late on to be held 1-1 by early
pacesetters Toulouse in an action-packed game, Girondins
Bordeaux drew 1-1 with Auxerre and promoted Dijon outclassed
Lorient 2-0 despite playing the second half with a man less.
