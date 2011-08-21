PARIS Aug 21 Paris Saint Germain saw a first return on their big investment when Nene's penalty secured their opening win of the season as they beat Valenciennes 2-1 at home on Sunday.

Montpellier had already found their groove and swatted aside the usually combative Stades Rennes 4-0 on the south coast to move top of the Ligue 1 table with their third win out of three.

Senegal's Souleymane Camara scored twice.

PSG, bought by ambitious Qatari investors in May, shelled out tens of millions of euros on new signings in the close season but began the French league campaign with a loss and a draw.

The pressure on coach Antoine Kombouare looked set to increase until Brazilian Nene coolly dispatched the 64th minute spot kick after a handball by David Ducourtioux.

The hosts, with record French signing Javier Pastore on the bench, took the lead at a sunny Parc des Princes on 39 minutes when Kevin Gameiro deftly netted his second goal for his new club after a quick counter-attack involving Jeremy Menez.

Valenciennes, strugglers for much of last season, hit back in first-half stoppage time when Remi Gomis powerfully headed in a cross.

Sochaux won 2-1 at Nancy in the other early Sunday kickoff, while last term's runners-up Olympique Marseille host in-form Saint Etienne later (1900 GMT).

Champions Lille grabbed their first victory of the campaign with a 2-1 win at Caen on Saturday.