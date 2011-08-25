PARIS Aug 25 Lille beat Olympique Marseille to
last term's French title but the northern side still harbour
feelings of revenge ahead of Sunday's league clash after being
denied by Didier Deschamps' outfit in last month's Trophy of the
Champions.
A 3-1 lead to Lille with five minutes left in the season
curtain raiser in Tangiers somehow evaporated and Marseille
sealed an astonishing game 5-4.
Last season's Ligue 1 runners-up Marseille have not won a
match since, drawing all three of their opening league fixtures
while Lille have one victory, one draw and one defeat.
"Playing Marseille is a great moment in the season," Lille
winger Dimitri Payet told the club website (www.losc.fr).
"After the Trophy of the Champions we have a legitimate
feeling of revenge. We are at home, we will have our public
behind us."
Payet was bought from St Etienne as a replacement for
Arsenal's Gervinho and has made a solid start to his Lille
career as a host of new signings bed in at the champions.
The fourth game in is very early to count as a barometer for
the season but both sides have so far lacked the verve of last
term and a win for either would be a big boost in the first
high-profile clash of the French campaign.
Deschamps has used towering forward Andre-Pierre Gignac
sparingly this term as the France international battles fitness
problems and a lack of real form last season.
His re-introduction into the starting line-up at Lille could
be tempting the coach however, after Marseille missed a raft of
chances in recent outings despite forward Loic Remy looking in
fine fettle.
Another juicy encounter in France on Saturday is
inconsistent Olympique Lyon at home to leaders Montpellier, the
only side with a 100 percent record so far.
Paris St Germain, who managed their first win of the
campaign last weekend against Valenciennes after a flurry of big
signings, visit in-form Toulouse on Sunday where record buy
Javier Pastore could be in line for his first start.
(Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Dave Thompson.; To query
or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)