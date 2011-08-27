PARIS Aug 27 Girondins Bordeaux's lacklustre start to the season finally found a spark when the 2009 French champions grabbed a stoppage-time winner to beat Valenciennes 2-1 away on Saturday.

The west coast club, who endured a poor season last term when they limped home seventh, snatched their first win of this campaign when Anthony Modeste finished with a diagonal shot after a long ball.

Abdou Traore equalised 11 minutes from time after Mathieu Dossevi netted midway through the first half for last term's strugglers Valenciennes.

Auxerre, who flirted with relegation last season, overcame promoted Ajaccio 4-1 with Alain Traore scoring a brace while Lorient edged out Nancy 2-1 late on and Dijon left fellow newcomers Evian feeling flat with a 1-0 away win.

Nice and Brest drew 0-0 ahead of Olympique Lyon hosting leaders Montpellier in the late game (2000 GMT) and champions Lille welcoming last term's runners-up Olympique Marseille on Sunday.