PARIS Aug 28 French record signing Javier
Pastore, making his first start for his new club Paris St
Germain, helped spark a second-half revival in a 3-1 win against
Toulouse on Sunday.
After a lacklustre first period, the Argentine, signed
earlier this month from Palermo for a reported fee of around 42
million euros, set up Kevin Gameiro just before the hour to
equalise Etienne Capoue's 39th minute opener.
Pastore also set up Mevlut Erding's winner a minute from
time and was involved in Jeremy Menez's injury time strike which
took PSG to third on seven points, two behind leaders
Montpellier, and level on points with their opponents.
Stade Rennes, also on seven points, survived a second-half
fightback by Caen to cling onto a 3-2 win and they were joined
by Sochaux after a Ryad Boudebouz double helped them to a 2-1
victory against St Etienne.
Later on Sunday champions Lille, on four points, host 2010
champions Olympique Marseille who have drawn their opening three
games.
