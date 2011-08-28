PARIS Aug 28 French record signing Javier Pastore, making his first start for his new club Paris St Germain, helped spark a second-half revival in a 3-1 win against Toulouse on Sunday.

After a lacklustre first period, the Argentine, signed earlier this month from Palermo for a reported fee of around 42 million euros, set up Kevin Gameiro just before the hour to equalise Etienne Capoue's 39th minute opener.

Pastore also set up Mevlut Erding's winner a minute from time and was involved in Jeremy Menez's injury time strike which took PSG to third on seven points, two behind leaders Montpellier, and level on points with their opponents.

Stade Rennes, also on seven points, survived a second-half fightback by Caen to cling onto a 3-2 win and they were joined by Sochaux after a Ryad Boudebouz double helped them to a 2-1 victory against St Etienne.

Later on Sunday champions Lille, on four points, host 2010 champions Olympique Marseille who have drawn their opening three games. (Writing by Tom Pilcher in London, Editing by Brian Homewood; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)