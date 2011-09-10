PARIS, Sept 10 Eden Hazard scored twice and Joe Cole shone on his Ligue 1 debut to help champions Lille secure a 3-1 win at St Etienne as Olympique Lyon went top with a 2-1 victory at promoted Dijon on Saturday.

Dijon midfielder Benjamin Cornet cancelled out Maxime Gonalons's opener in the first half before France international Bafetimbi Gomis headed home the winner eight minutes into the second half.

Lyon, who have 11 points from five games, lead second-placed Lille by one point.

England international Cole, who joined Lille on loan from Liverpool, was introduced as a second-half substitute, and saw off a couple of defenders on the right flank before setting up Ludovic Obraniak for the third goal.

Later on Saturday (1900GMT), Olympique Marseille were aiming for their first win of the league season as they hosted Stade Rennes.

