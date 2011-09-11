PARIS, Sept 11 Substitute Souleymane Camara
fired home 15 minutes from time to give Montpellier a 1-0 win
over Nice and send the hosts back to the top of France's Ligue
1.
Olympique Lyon had reached the summit after five games with
Saturday's 2-1 victory at promoted Dijon but surprise packages
Montpellier now lead the standings again by a point.
Senegal forward Camara netted with a left-foot finish after
a cross from Garry Bocaly.
In the other early Sunday match, struggling Nancy drew 0-0
at home to Auxerre.
Paris St Germain and their array of new talent can move
level with third-placed champions Lille, 3-1 winners at St
Etienne on Saturday, if they beat Stade Brest in the late game
at the Parc des Princes.
