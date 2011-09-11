PARIS, Sept 11 Substitute Souleymane Camara fired home 15 minutes from time to give Montpellier a 1-0 win over Nice and send the hosts back to the top of France's Ligue 1.

Olympique Lyon had reached the summit after five games with Saturday's 2-1 victory at promoted Dijon but surprise packages Montpellier now lead the standings again by a point.

Senegal forward Camara netted with a left-foot finish after a cross from Garry Bocaly.

In the other early Sunday match, struggling Nancy drew 0-0 at home to Auxerre.

Paris St Germain and their array of new talent can move level with third-placed champions Lille, 3-1 winners at St Etienne on Saturday, if they beat Stade Brest in the late game at the Parc des Princes. (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Ed Osmond; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)