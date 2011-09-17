PARIS, Sept 17 Dark horses Montpellier wasted the opportunity to make sure of staying top in France for another weekend after letting a two-goal lead slip in a 2-2 draw at Stade Brest on Saturday as Toulouse also produced a fine comeback.

Olivier Giroud, pushing for a first France call-up after a sparkling start to the campaign, opened the scoring for Montpellier after 19 minutes and doubled the lead four minutes before the break with a diving header.

Eden Ben Basat pulled one back after 69 minutes for the hosts and Argentine defender Santiago Gentiletti completed the comeback following a corner before they had Tripy Makonda sent off after a scuffle.

The draw means Montpellier could be overhauled by Lille, if they beat visitors Sochaux by a big score later on Saturday, or Olympique Lyon, who host faltering Olympique Marseille on Sunday.

Toulouse joined Montpellier on 13 points from six games after coming from two goals down to win 3-2 late on at home to Bordeaux, whose woes continued despite Cheick Diabate's first-half double.

Lorient joined Lyon on 11 points after ex-Arsenal forward Jeremie Aliadiere, without a club last term, headed in the first goal and beat the goalkeeper in a one-on-one for his second in a 3-0 win at home to St Etienne.

Nice overcame Ajaccio 3-0 on the Cote D'Azur, Auxerre and Caen drew 1-1 and Valenciennes battered promoted Dijon 4-0. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ken Ferris)