PARIS, Sept 18 Paris St Germain fought back from two down to draw 2-2 at promoted Evian on Sunday but the ambitious capital club will still be disappointed with the dropped points.

Jerome Leroy's goal and a Yannick Sagbo penalty gave Evian clear water before a magical strike from record French signing Javier Pastore after beating two defenders brought PSG back into the game just before the break.

Mathieu Bodmer grabbed the equaliser nine minutes from time following a free kick into the box.

PSG moved level on 11 points with third-placed Olympique Lyon, Lille, Lorient and Stade Rennes, who drew 1-1 at home with Nancy.

Lyon can go top if they beat struggling Olympique Marseille at home later (1900 GMT).

Leaders Montpellier drew 2-2 at Stade Brest on Saturday when champions Lille were held to the same score by Sochaux.