PARIS, Sept 18 Paris St Germain fought back from
two down to draw 2-2 at promoted Evian on Sunday but the
ambitious capital club will still be disappointed with the
dropped points.
Jerome Leroy's goal and a Yannick Sagbo penalty gave Evian
clear water before a magical strike from record French signing
Javier Pastore after beating two defenders brought PSG back into
the game just before the break.
Mathieu Bodmer grabbed the equaliser nine minutes from time
following a free kick into the box.
PSG moved level on 11 points with third-placed Olympique
Lyon, Lille, Lorient and Stade Rennes, who drew 1-1 at home with
Nancy.
Lyon can go top if they beat struggling Olympique Marseille
at home later (1900 GMT).
Leaders Montpellier drew 2-2 at Stade Brest on Saturday when
champions Lille were held to the same score by Sochaux.
