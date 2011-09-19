PARIS, Sept 19 Olympique Marseille coach Didier Deschamps has been told his job is safe despite Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Olympique Lyon which left the 2010 French champions bottom of the league after six games.

Wednesday's home game with promoted Evian (1700 GMT) gives Marseille the chance to quickly improve on their meagre tally of three points.

"Didier Deschamps is not under threat, he has the keys to this place for the long term," OM president Vincent Labrune told reporters.

The ex-Juventus coach, whose only successes this term have been the Champions Trophy season curtain-raiser against Lille and last week's Champions League opener against Olimpiakos Piraeus, also showed no signs of throwing in the towel.

He was particularly aggrieved that Lyon's opening goal from Bafetimbi Gomis had appeared to be offside.

"We started well. Then there was that goal, that came from an offside call that went against us and it knocked us back a bit," Deschamps said.

"It's a big blow, everyone knows the situation we're in and we're not going to go looking for excuses, even if there was another decision that went against us and a big influence on the final result.

"Everything remains possible because if you know your maths, there are still 32 games left and that's a potential 96 points. The priority is now Wednesday's game against Evian and getting the points. Three points in six games is pretty unacceptable."

It will be far from easy, though, after promoted Evian showed their credentials with an impressive 2-2 draw with an expensively-assembled Paris St Germain side on Sunday.

Fifth-placed PSG host Nice on Wednesday (1700) with midfielder Mohamed Sissoko back in reserve-team action after knee surgery but unlikely to feature yet for the first team.

Leaders Lyon travel to Caen on Wednesday (1700) after stuttering champions Lille go to even more inconsistent Girondins Bordeaux on Tuesday (1900).