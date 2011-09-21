PARIS, Sept 21 Olympique Lyon and Olympique Marseille witnessed dramatic reversals in fortunes on Wednesday when the former were knocked off top spot following a 1-0 loss at Caen and the latter won their first league game of the season.

Lyon, replaced as leaders by Montpellier after their 3-1 victory at Ajaccio, had France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris sent off for bringing down Romain Hamouma on halftime and Benjamin Nivet converted the penalty.

Nivet was dismissed midway through the second half for a second booking but Remi Garde's injury-hit side still suffered their first defeat of the campaign after seven games.

Marseille had Loic Remy's headers either side of the break and Guillaume Rippert's second yellow card to thank for a 2-0 win at the Stade Velodrome to lift them up to 15th and ease some of the pressure on coach Didier Deschamps.

Big-spending Paris St Germain went fourth after scoring two penalties in a 2-1 home win over Nice while second-placed Stade Rennes enjoyed a 6-2 triumph at Sochaux, who included goalscorer Modibo Maiga for the first time since he refused to play after demanding a move.

Toulouse could go level with Montpellier, two points above Rennes, Lyon and PSG, if they win at St Etienne in the late game (1900 GMT). Champions Lille drew 1-1 at Girondins Bordeaux on Tuesday. (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Pritha Sarkar; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)