PARIS, Sept 25 Stade Rennes missed out on the Ligue 1 top spot after being held to a 1-1 draw against St Etienne on Sunday.

St Etienne forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cancelled out Youssouf Hadji's first-half opener after the interval as Rennes dropped to fifth with 15 points from eight games, two points behind joint leaders Paris St Germain and Olympique Lyon.

Earlier on Sunday, Dennis Oliech netted a hat-trick to give AJ Auxerre a 4-1 home victory over Sochaux, who have conceded 10 goals in their last two league games.

Strugglers Brest and AC Ajaccio drew 1-1 and stayed in the relegation zone.