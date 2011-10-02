(repeats changing day to Sunday in first para)
PARIS Oct 2 French champions Lille ended a run
a five successive draws in all competitions with a comfortable
2-0 win over Stade Rennes on Sunday as Olympique Marseille's
troubles continued.
Last season's runners-up Marseille, in fine form in the
Champions League but floundering in Ligue 1, could only draw 1-1
at home with Stade Brest to lie 13th after nine games.
Andre Ayew, almost as important for Didier Deschamps' side
now as his famous father Abedi Pele was for Ghana, grabbed the
19th-minute equaliser at the Stade Velodrome following a
well-worked move.
Romain Poyet had given Brest an early lead thanks to a
mistake from home keeper Steve Mandanda and the visitors managed
to frustrate Marseille throughout a disjointed game.
Lille had no such problems and leapfrogged Rennes into
fifth, only a point off the top.
Last season's Ligue 1 leading scorer Moussa Sow settled the
home nerves with a seventh-minute strike following good play
from England's Joe Cole and Florent Balmont flicked in Eden
Hazard's free kick just after the half hour mark.
Co-leaders Paris St Germain and Olympique Lyon clash in the
late game at the Parc des Princes (1900 GMT) after Montpellier
and Toulouse failed to seize top spot on Saturday.
