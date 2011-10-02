(repeats changing day to Sunday in first para)

PARIS Oct 2 French champions Lille ended a run a five successive draws in all competitions with a comfortable 2-0 win over Stade Rennes on Sunday as Olympique Marseille's troubles continued.

Last season's runners-up Marseille, in fine form in the Champions League but floundering in Ligue 1, could only draw 1-1 at home with Stade Brest to lie 13th after nine games.

Andre Ayew, almost as important for Didier Deschamps' side now as his famous father Abedi Pele was for Ghana, grabbed the 19th-minute equaliser at the Stade Velodrome following a well-worked move.

Romain Poyet had given Brest an early lead thanks to a mistake from home keeper Steve Mandanda and the visitors managed to frustrate Marseille throughout a disjointed game.

Lille had no such problems and leapfrogged Rennes into fifth, only a point off the top.

Last season's Ligue 1 leading scorer Moussa Sow settled the home nerves with a seventh-minute strike following good play from England's Joe Cole and Florent Balmont flicked in Eden Hazard's free kick just after the half hour mark.

Co-leaders Paris St Germain and Olympique Lyon clash in the late game at the Parc des Princes (1900 GMT) after Montpellier and Toulouse failed to seize top spot on Saturday.