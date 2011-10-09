PARIS Oct 9 Injury-plagued France need their
medical staff to perform "miracles" before Tuesday's Euro 2012
qualifying decider at home to Bosnia where Les Bleus will be
going for a win despite needing only a draw.
France, who lead the Group D standings with 20 points and
hold a one-point advantage over Bosnia, made light work of
Albania in a 3-0 win on Friday, playing forward-minded football
throughout and they intend to do the same on Tuesday.
They are, however, hampered by defensive problems as they
are without Bacary Sagna and could miss Patrice Evra, Mathieu
Debuchy and Eric Abidal, who are injured.
Centre back Adil Rami, who picked up a knock on Friday,
should be available, as well as Evra, according to Blanc, but
Abidal, striker Kevin Gameiro and midfielder Yohan Cabaye may
struggle to be fit.
"It will be complicated. The medical staff will have to work
miracles," Blanc, who also has to deal with the absence of the
injured striker Karim Benzema, told a news conference.
While a point would put the former champions into next
year's tournament in Poland and Ukraine, they want to make
absolutely sure by taking all three points.
"We should not be trapped into playing out a draw. It's not
our game, we're not Italy, who can close the shop and wait for
their opponent," midfielder Samir Nasri, who was finally near
his best in the navy blue shirt on Friday, told reporters.
"We're going to play our football and put them on the back
foot. The good thing is that they are a team who like to play so
there should be space. We're not going to make calculations and
do everything we can to win."
TAKE ADVANTAGE
Blanc agreed, stressing Bosnia would not be content with a
draw either as they look to qualify for their first major
tournament as an independent nation.
"My only strategy is to win this game. We will not play
against our nature," the coach said.
"We will prepare this game just like the others: to win it."
It may, however, be trickier against Bosnia than Albania.
Safet Susic's team crushed Luxembourg 5-0 on Friday to make
sure they will finish at least second in the group and clinch a
playoff berth.
The team led by Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko will look
to take advantage of France's defensive concerns although Bosnia
coach Susic believes the hosts remain the favourites despite
their injury woes.
"France are the strong favourites to win because they have
several world class players in every position, so it's not a
huge problem for them if someone is injured," he was quoted as
saying by local media.
"We have to take risks in Paris but we also have to stay
focused and keep our feet on the ground because our fans
sometimes expect us to play like world champions, such is their
mentality."
The Bosnians are likely to field their usual 4-4-2 formation
with Dzeko and Vedad Ibisevic up front.
Probable teams:
France - Hugo Lloris; Anthony Reveillere, Younes Kaboul,
Adil Rami, Patrice Evra; Yann Mvila, Alou Diarra, Samir Nasri,
Florent Malouda; Loic Remy, Bafetimbi Gomis
Bosnia - Asmir Begovic; Sasa Papac, Emir Spahic, Mensur
Mujdza, Senad Lulic; Haris Medunjanin, Elvir Rahimic, Miralem
Pjanic, Zvjezdan Misimovic; Edin Dzeko, Vedad Ibisevic.
