PARIS Nov 26 An Olivier Giroud hat-trick sent surprise package Montpellier to the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-1 win at Sochaux on Saturday.

France international Giroud poked home from a John Utaka lob five minutes into the second half and scored twice again in quick succession in the closing stages after Abdoul Razzagui Camara had pulled one back for the home side.

Montpellier now have 33 points from 15 games and lead second-placed Paris St Germain, who travel to rivals Olympique Marseille on Sunday, by three points.

Stade Rennes beat promoted Evian Thonon Gaillard 3-2 with a double by Julien Feret to move up to third on 28 points.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Stephen Wood; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)