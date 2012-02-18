Feb 18 French champions Lille kept their slim Ligue 1 title hopes alive when Mathieu Debuchy's second half goal gave them a 1-0 victory at Lorient on Saturday.

Debuchy scored in the 76th minute after latching onto a Benoit Pedretti cross to put third-placed Lille on 42 points, eight behind leaders Paris St Germain who host second-placed Montpellier on Sunday with all three having played 23 games.

Lille goalkeeper Mickael Landreau kept the visitors afloat in the first half with a series of stunning saves and Lille piled on the pressure after the break, with Belgian prodigy Eden Hazard causing chaos in the home side's defence.

Elsewhere, Toulouse moved up to seventh on 37 points with a 3-0 win at strugglers Nancy.

Later on Saturday (2000), sixth-placed Olympique Marseille host mid-table Valenciennes.