Feb 18 French champions Lille kept their
slim Ligue 1 title hopes alive when Mathieu Debuchy's second
half goal gave them a 1-0 victory at Lorient on Saturday.
Debuchy scored in the 76th minute after latching onto a
Benoit Pedretti cross to put third-placed Lille on 42 points,
eight behind leaders Paris St Germain who host second-placed
Montpellier on Sunday with all three having played 23 games.
Lille goalkeeper Mickael Landreau kept the visitors afloat
in the first half with a series of stunning saves and Lille
piled on the pressure after the break, with Belgian prodigy Eden
Hazard causing chaos in the home side's defence.
Elsewhere, Toulouse moved up to seventh on 37 points with a
3-0 win at strugglers Nancy.
Later on Saturday (2000), sixth-placed Olympique Marseille
host mid-table Valenciennes.
