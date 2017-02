AUXERRE, France May 20 Montpellier won their maiden French Ligue 1 title with a 2-1 win at AJ Auxerre in a match that was interrupted three times by crowd trouble on Sunday.

Montpellier finish the season with 82 points and lead second-placed Paris St Germain, who won 2-1 at Lorient, by three points.

The match, however, was marred after Auxerre fans threw tennis balls, toilet paper and tomatoes on to the pitch to force the players back inside the tunnel shortly after the interval.

However, police were forced to evacuate sections of the stands after raging Auxerre fans threw flares on to the pitch, prompting yet another disruption in play. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by XXXX)