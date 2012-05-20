AUXERRE, France May 20 Montpellier clinched their maiden Ligue 1 title with a 2-1 win at AJ Auxerre but the match descended into chaos as police were called in after raging Auxerre fans pelted the pitch with flares, tomatoes and toilet paper to interrupt the game three times on Sunday.

Nigeria's John Utaka scored the two goals after relegated Auxerre had opened the scoring through Olivier Kapo as Montpellier finished the season on 82 points, leading second-placed Paris St Germain, who won 2-1 at Lorient, by three points.

Eden Hazard scored three in his farewell game as third-placed Lille, who will be in the Champions League playoff next season, beat Nancy 4-1.

Olympique Lyon, who had nothing to gain or lose, finished fourth with a 4-3 defeat against visitors Nice.

Girondins Bordeaux, fifth, secured a Europa League spot with a 3-2 victory at St Etienne.

Dijon and Caen were relegated in Ligue 2 with AJ Auxerre. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by XXXX)