By Gregory Blachier
| AUXERRE, France
AUXERRE, France May 20 Montpellier clinched
their maiden Ligue 1 title with a 2-1 win at AJ Auxerre but the
match descended into chaos as police were called in after raging
Auxerre fans pelted the pitch with flares, tomatoes and toilet
paper to interrupt the game three times on Sunday.
Nigeria's John Utaka scored the two goals after relegated
Auxerre had opened the scoring through Olivier Kapo as
Montpellier finished the season on 82 points, leading
second-placed Paris St Germain, who won 2-1 at Lorient, by three
points.
Eden Hazard scored three in his farewell game as
third-placed Lille, who will be in the Champions League playoff
next season, beat Nancy 4-1.
Olympique Lyon, who had nothing to gain or lose, finished
fourth with a 4-3 defeat against visitors Nice.
Girondins Bordeaux, fifth, secured a Europa League spot with
a 3-2 victory at St Etienne.
Dijon and Caen were relegated in Ligue 2 with AJ Auxerre.
