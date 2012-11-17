PARIS Nov 17 Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain suffered a shock 2-1 home loss to nine-man Stade Rennes on Saturday, their second consecutive defeat at Parc des Princes.

Romain Alessandrini and Julien Feret scored two superb first-half goals for Rennes, who had goalkeeper Benoit Costil sent off in the 25th minute and midfielder Jean Makoun dismissed six minutes after the break.

Nene had made it 1-1 for PSG but parity did not last long as they struck the woodwork three times to lose for the second time in two weeks after St Etienne also clinched the three points in the capital.

PSG stay top on 23 points but fifth-placed St Etienne, who are two points behind, can overhaul them if they win at Evian TG later on Saturday (1900 GMT).

Valenciennes can also climb up to top spot if they defeat champions Montpellier at home at the same time.

Rennes, who have won eight of their last nine games in all competitions, moved up to fourth on 22 points. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Mark Meadows)