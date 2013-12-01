PARIS Dec 1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic took his tally of Ligue 1 goals this season to 11 with two penalties to help leaders Paris St Germain thrash Olympique Lyon 4-0 on Sunday.

Strike partner Edinson Cavani put the champions in front after 36 minutes with his 10th league goal of the campaign before Ibrahimovic converted his first penalty with a delightful chip down the middle.

Thiago Silva made it 3-0 following a corner on the hour and the league's top scorer Ibrahimovic completed the rout with seven minutes to go.

PSG have 37 points from 15 games, four clear of second-placed Lille who won 1-0 at Valenciennes on Saturday.

Monaco are third on 32 points while seven-times champions Lyon, who had never previously lost by more than three goals at the Parc des Princes, are 10th on 19 points.

The visitors made a good start and went close to scoring after 27 minutes when Alexandre Lacazette skipped past three opponents and his powerful effort struck the crossbar.

It turned out to be Lyon's only clear-cut chance as PSG coach Laurent Blanc abandoned his team's three-man midfield in favour of two wingers.

"We were in trouble but the coach had the good sense to change our tactics," midfielder Blaise Matuidi told Canal Plus television.

Uruguay striker Cavani put PSG ahead with a subtle header from a Lucas corner.

Five minutes later the forward was fouled in the box by goalkeeper Remi Vercoutre and Ibrahimovic took full advantage with his spot kick.

PSG then completely dominated after the break as they extended their unbeaten streak to 36 games. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)