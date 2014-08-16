PARIS Aug 16 Champions Paris St Germain shrugged off the early loss of talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Saturday to record their first Ligue 1 victory of the campaign, 2-0 against Bastia.

The Sweden striker, last season's Ligue 1 Player of the Year, was forced off with a leg injury after 15 minutes but Laurent Blanc's team still managed to control the game.

David Luiz played the full 90 minutes in his first competitive game since joining PSG from Chelsea in June for an estimated 50 million pounds ($83.48 million), making him the world's most expensive defender.

Luiz's fellow Brazilian Lucas Moura opened the scoring after 26 minutes when he pounced on a cross from Gregory van der Wiel and made no mistake from three metres.

Edinson Cavani looked sharp in attack throughout and he made it 2-0 after 57 minutes, taking a pass near the penalty spot with his back to goal and swivelling gracefully to score and give PSG four points from their first two games of the season.

Paris police stepped up security for the match after 44 officers were injured in clashes with supporters at last weekend's match between Bastia and Olympique de Marseille.

When Saturday's game finished, television cameras showed players and security personnel milling around as blood poured from PSG midfielder Thiago Motta's nose.

It was not immediately clear why Motta was hurt.

