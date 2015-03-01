PARIS, March 1 Paris St Germain missed the opportunity to overtake Olympique Lyonnais at the top of Ligue 1 after a 0-0 draw at Monaco on Sunday.

PSG failed to take advantage after Lyon suffered their first Ligue 1 defeat in three months against Lille on Saturday.

Lyon have 54 points from 27 games, followed by PSG on 53 and Olympique de Marseille, beaten 3-2 at home by Caen on Friday, on 50. Monaco are fourth on 44.

Javier Pastore missed the best chance to break the deadlock in the second half when, fed by Marco Verratti, he shot just wide of the near post.

The Argentina international said PSG had lacked concentration against resilient Monaco who were confident after their midweek Champions League success against Arsenal.

"It depended on us to win and once more we didn't get top spot," he told Canal+ Television.

Monaco on Wednesday gave Arsenal a lesson in patient, counter-attacking football to win their Champions League last 16 first leg-match 3-1 in London and take a stranglehold on the tie. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Justin Palmer)