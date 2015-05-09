PARIS May 9 Paris St Germain are almost certain to retain their Ligue 1 title after second-placed Olympique Lyonnais' 3-0 loss at Caen on Saturday left them six points behind with two games left.

PSG, who demolished En Avant Guingamp 6-0 on Friday, have 77 points and a better goal difference (+45 to +38) than Lyon who were physically overwhelmed by struggling Caen.

The home side's Nicolas Benezet scored twice in four minutes before the break and Sloan Privat rounded off a comfortable win five minutes from time.

Laurent Blanc's PSG, who need a point to guarantee a third straight title, travel to Montpellier and host Stade de Reims while Lyon welcome Girondins de Bordeaux and visit Stade Rennes in the last two rounds of matches.

"We deserve nothing, tonight we were devoured by Caen," Lyon midfielder Steed Malbranque told Canal Plus.

"We started too timidly. For the title, it's over, now we have to focus on retaining that second place," he added with his side six points ahead of Monaco who play on Sunday.

The hosts were denied a possible penalty in the 27th minute when Lenny Rangis was brought down by Samuel Umtiti but referee Nicolas Rainville waved play on.

Caen keeper Remy Vercoutre made a superb save to keep out Damien da Silva's header from close range on the half hour.

BENEZET STRIKES

Benezet then opened the scoring four minutes before the break when Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes bungled the midfielder's long-range cross into the net.

Benezet doubled his tally on the stroke of halftime with a rising shot from inside the box.

Vercoutre continued to shine in goal after the interval, saving from Nabil Fekir in the 72nd and Mohamed Yattara three minutes later after the forward had been set up by Alexandre Lacazette's brilliant through pass.

Privat tapped in the third after he connected with Thomas Lemart's cross at the end of a counter attack.

Herve Bazile could have added a fourth for Caen but his angled shot was saved by Lopes in the closing stages.

On Sunday, fourth-placed Olympique de Marseille, who have 60 points, take on third-placed Monaco, on 65, eyeing a Champions League qualifying spot. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Douglas Beattie)