PARIS May 16 Paris St Germain clinched their third successive Ligue 1 title, with a game to spare, by winning 2-1 at Montpellier on Saturday.

The result gave PSG an unassailable eight-point lead over second-placed Olympique Lyonnais who were held to a 1-1 home draw by Girondins Bordeaux. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)