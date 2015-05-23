PARIS May 23 Monaco will play in the Champions League third qualifying round next season after securing third place in Ligue 1 with a 1-0 win at Lorient in the final round of matches on Saturday.

Monaco, who reached the quarter-finals of Europe's premier club competition this season, finished with 71 points.

Paris St Germain, who were crowned champions last weekend, celebrated in front of their home crowd with a 3-2 win over Stade de Reims.

Edinson Cavani struck twice and Adrien Rabiot grabbed the other goal for the Parisians as they ended the season with 83 points.

Olympique Lyonnais (75), who secured second place last Saturday, rounded off a spectacular season with a 1-0 win at Stade Rennais thanks to Clinton Njie's late winner.

Monaco stayed ahead of Olympique de Marseille, fourth on 69 points after their 3-0 home win against Bastia thanks to goals by Dimitri Payet, Lucas Ocampos and Alexander Djiku's own goal.

They will play in the Europa League next season although they will need to go through the playoffs should Ligue 2 side AJ Auxerre beat Paris St Germain in the French Cup final next Saturday.

The game was suspended for 15 minutes just before the second half started after OM fans appeared to throw objects at Bastia keeper Jean-Pierre Leca.

St Etienne, who also had a chance to end up third, are fifth following their 2-1 home win against En Avant Guingamp, and will need to go through at least a playoff tie to enter the Europa League depending on the French Cup final result.

They trail Marseille on goal difference.

Evian Thonon Gaillard, Metz and RC Lens have already been relegated.

They will be replaced in the top flight by Troyes, GFC Ajaccio and Angers who have been promoted from Ligue 2.

Monaco notched the game's only goal with a fine half-volley from Yannick Ferreira Carrasco in the 20th minute and dominated throughout.

A golden opportunity was wasted to double the tally early in the second half when Anthony Martial's penalty was parried away by Benjamin Lecomte.

Wallace also had a goal disallowed for offside but it made no difference to the result. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Douglas Beattie)