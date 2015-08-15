PARIS Aug 15 Claudio Beauvue returned to haunt his former club Guingamp as last season's runners-up Olympique Lyonnais triumphed 1-0 in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The 27-year-old forward, who left Guingamp in July for a fee of 4.5 million euros ($5 million), scored the only goal for the visitors in the 79th minute.

Lyon had struggled for most of the game against the Brittany team who finished 10th last season.

All eyes were on France midfielder Mathieu Valbuena who joined Lyon from Dynamo Moscow this week.

Valbuena, 30, who has 48 caps and previously spent eight years with Olympique de Marseille, was booed by the Guingamp fans every time he touched the ball.

Lyon now have four points from two games while Guingamp have lost both their opening fixtures.

Elsewhere, promoted Troyes scored twice in a thrilling last 16 minutes to recover from 3-1 down and hold Nice to a 3-3 draw.

Angers and Nantes shared a 0-0 draw while Kamil Grosicki's late goal earned Stade Rennes a 1-0 victory over Montpellier.

Caen beat Toulouse 1-0 thanks to Damien Da Silva's goal and Girondins Bordeaux held St Etienne to a 1-1 draw.

($1 = 0.9003 euros) (Reporting by Ingrid Melander, editing by Tony Jimenez)