PARIS Oct 1 Olympique de Marseille midfielder Lassana Diarra will make a return to France's national team this month for two friendly games against Armenia and Denmark, manager Didier Deschamps said on Thursday.

Diarra, nicknamed "Lass", has not played for France since 2010 when he was forced to leave the squad for medical purposes.

He joined OM in July after being out of football for almost a year since leaving Lokomotiv Moscow in August 2014. He was unable to join another club due to a contract dispute with the Russian side.

"Lass is making very promising debuts in the season. He has international experience (...) and plays a strategic role as a midfielder", Deschamps said.

France, who host next year's European Championship, will play Armenia on Oct. 8 and Denmark three days later.

