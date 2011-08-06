Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
PARIS Aug 6 Big-spending Paris St Germain started the French league campaign with a humbling home defeat as champions Lille and last season's runners-up Olympique Marseille could only draw on Saturday.
PSG, fourth last term before being bought by wealthy Qatari investors and making a host of signings, lost 1-0 to Lorient in a limp display while Lille drew 1-1 at Nancy and Didier Deschamp's Marseille were held to a 2-2 home draw by Sochaux.
Olympique Lyon were the only winners from France's 'big four' after a 3-1 victory at Nice in Remi Garde's first game in charge.
Lisandro Lopez, Bafetimbi Gomis and Maxime Gonalons netted for Lyon, who won seven titles in a row between 2002 and 2008 but flattered to deceive under Claude Puel last season and face a fight this term with rivals spending when they have not. (Writing by Mark Meadows; editing by Ken Ferris)
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (