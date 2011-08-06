PARIS Aug 6 Big-spending Paris St Germain started the French league campaign with a humbling home defeat as champions Lille and last season's runners-up Olympique Marseille could only draw on Saturday.

PSG, fourth last term before being bought by wealthy Qatari investors and making a host of signings, lost 1-0 to Lorient in a limp display while Lille drew 1-1 at Nancy and Didier Deschamp's Marseille were held to a 2-2 home draw by Sochaux.

Olympique Lyon were the only winners from France's 'big four' after a 3-1 victory at Nice in Remi Garde's first game in charge.

Lisandro Lopez, Bafetimbi Gomis and Maxime Gonalons netted for Lyon, who won seven titles in a row between 2002 and 2008 but flattered to deceive under Claude Puel last season and face a fight this term with rivals spending when they have not. (Writing by Mark Meadows; editing by Ken Ferris)