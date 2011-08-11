PARIS Aug 11 Olympique Lyon have the perfect
opportunity to establish an early lead at the top of Ligue 1
when they host promoted Ajaccio this weekend with Remi Garde's
team having been the only one of France's big four to win in the
opening round of fixtures.
Once the dominant power in France, winning seven straight
titles between 2002 and 2008, Lyon have flattered to deceive
ever since despite boasting arguably the best Ligue 1 lineup on
paper.
Last weekend's comprehensive 3-1 win at Nice contrasted with
draws for champions Lille and Olympique Marseille and
big-spending Paris St Germain's 1-0 home defeat by Lorient.
The latter three have tricky encounters at home to
Montpellier, away to Auxerre and at in-form Stade Rennes while
Lyon host promoted Ajaccio on Saturday (1700 GMT).
Lyon, who were impressive in Garde's first official game in
charge since replacing the sacked Claude Puel, have been further
boosted for the match against the Corsicans by Michel Bastos
saying he is staying after strong interest from Juventus.
"I feel happy here. There has been a change, a new
ambiance," the Brazil winger told reporters.
"I am 28 and I still have a career ahead of me. I said to
myself that for sporting reasons it was more interesting for me
to stay at OL. There is a will within the club to extend my
contract, the president and coach have faith in me."
PSG could play French record signing Javier Pastore at Stade
Rennes although the Argentine playmaker, signed from Palermo for
a reported 42 million euros ($59.57 million), is not fully match
fit.
Rennes, surprise title challengers for the first two-thirds
of last season, are feeling upbeat after a 5-1 away demolition
of promoted Dijon on Sunday.
Lille were generally pleased with their display in the
opening 1-1 draw at Nancy but Dimitri Payet's withdrawal from
the France squad with a leg injury could make him doubtful for
Sunday's home clash (1900) with a Montpellier side who overran
Auxerre 3-1 last weekend.
($1 = 0.705 Euros)
(Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ken Ferris)