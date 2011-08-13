PARIS Aug 13 Ambitious Paris St Germain dropped points again when Stade Rennes' Jonathan Pitroipa struck two minutes from time to snatch a 1-1 home draw in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

PSG spent millions in the close season thanks to new Qatari owners but lost their opener at home to Lorient last weekend and only picked up a point in Brittany despite striker Kevin Gameiro scoring his first goal for the club after 73 minutes.

Olympique Lyon, winners at Nice in their first game, also had to settle for a 1-1 draw with promoted visitors Ajaccio thanks to Lisandro Lopez's equaliser eight minutes from time.

Gameiro's ex-club Lorient were pegged back late on to draw 1-1 at home to Girondins Bordeaux while Toulouse made it two wins out of two with a 2-0 victory over promoted Dijon and Caen joined them on six points after a 2-1 success at Sochaux.

St Etienne are also riding high following defender Sylvain Marchal's late goal in a 1-0 home victory over Nancy.

Champions Lille host Montpellier on Sunday when Olympique Marseille visit Auxerre.