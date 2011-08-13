PARIS Aug 13 Ambitious Paris St Germain dropped
points again when Stade Rennes' Jonathan Pitroipa struck two
minutes from time to snatch a 1-1 home draw in Ligue 1 on
Saturday.
PSG spent millions in the close season thanks to new Qatari
owners but lost their opener at home to Lorient last weekend and
only picked up a point in Brittany despite striker Kevin Gameiro
scoring his first goal for the club after 73 minutes.
Olympique Lyon, winners at Nice in their first game, also
had to settle for a 1-1 draw with promoted visitors Ajaccio
thanks to Lisandro Lopez's equaliser eight minutes from time.
Gameiro's ex-club Lorient were pegged back late on to draw
1-1 at home to Girondins Bordeaux while Toulouse made it two
wins out of two with a 2-0 victory over promoted Dijon and Caen
joined them on six points after a 2-1 success at Sochaux.
St Etienne are also riding high following defender Sylvain
Marchal's late goal in a 1-0 home victory over Nancy.
Champions Lille host Montpellier on Sunday when Olympique
Marseille visit Auxerre.
