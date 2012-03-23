PARIS, March 23 Brief news from Ligue 1 ahead of
this weekend's matches (all times GMT):
* Ninth-placed Olympique Marseille need to bounce back when
they travel to relegation-threatened Nice on Saturday (1800)
following the embarassment of their French Cup exit to third
division Quevilly, their seven consecutive defeat.
Marseille, who host Bayern Munich in their Champions League
quarter-finals first leg on Wednesday, are on 39 points from 28
games after they lost their last five league games.
"We are clearly deep in the hole. Either we stay here or we
lift our heads up," coach Didier Deschamps told reporters.
Marseille's centre back Nicolas Nkoulou is suspended while
Striker Loic Remy is doubtful with a painful thigh and could sit
on the bench ahead of the European clash. Playmaker Mathieu
Valbuena is back from suspension.
* Leaders Paris St Germain are focusing on the league title
now they were eliminated by Olympique Lyon in the French Cup,
their first defeat since Carlo Ancelotti was named as manager in
December.
Paris, who top the table on 59 points, two ahead of
second-placed Montpellier, host Girondins Bordeaux on Sunday
(2000).
"This defeat did not afflict us. We must forget it as soon
as possible. We have a very important game on Sunday and we want
to be French champions," Brazilian center half Alex told a news
conference.
Bordeaux, eighth on 40 points, travel without Yoan Gouffran,
their top-scorer in the league with nine goals, who has a
sprained ankle.
* Second-placed Montpellier, eliminated by third division
Gazelec Ajaccio in the French Cup, face sixth-placed
Saint-Etienne on Saturday (1800).
Montpellier relish the returns of centre back Vitorino
Hilton and midfielder Benjamin Stambouli, both sent off when
they lost at lowly Nancy last weekend.
* Olympique Lyon are banking on their home game against
strugglers Sochaux on Saturday (1800) to add a fourth
consecutive victory to the series they started after they were
dumped out of the Champions League by APOEL Nicosia.
"Not long ago, nobody was believing in us anymore. And it
took us only ten days to reverse the situation. Now many people
count on our team," Brasilian winger Michel Bastos said.
Lyon are fifth on 46 points from 28 games, four clear of
third-placed Lille, while Sochaux are 19th in the 20 clubs table
on 27 points, two from safety.
(Gregory Blachier; Editing by Alastair Himmer)