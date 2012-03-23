PARIS, March 23 Brief news from Ligue 1 ahead of this weekend's matches (all times GMT):

* Ninth-placed Olympique Marseille need to bounce back when they travel to relegation-threatened Nice on Saturday (1800) following the embarassment of their French Cup exit to third division Quevilly, their seven consecutive defeat.

Marseille, who host Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-finals first leg on Wednesday, are on 39 points from 28 games after they lost their last five league games.

"We are clearly deep in the hole. Either we stay here or we lift our heads up," coach Didier Deschamps told reporters.

Marseille's centre back Nicolas Nkoulou is suspended while Striker Loic Remy is doubtful with a painful thigh and could sit on the bench ahead of the European clash. Playmaker Mathieu Valbuena is back from suspension.

* Leaders Paris St Germain are focusing on the league title now they were eliminated by Olympique Lyon in the French Cup, their first defeat since Carlo Ancelotti was named as manager in December.

Paris, who top the table on 59 points, two ahead of second-placed Montpellier, host Girondins Bordeaux on Sunday (2000).

"This defeat did not afflict us. We must forget it as soon as possible. We have a very important game on Sunday and we want to be French champions," Brazilian center half Alex told a news conference.

Bordeaux, eighth on 40 points, travel without Yoan Gouffran, their top-scorer in the league with nine goals, who has a sprained ankle.

* Second-placed Montpellier, eliminated by third division Gazelec Ajaccio in the French Cup, face sixth-placed Saint-Etienne on Saturday (1800).

Montpellier relish the returns of centre back Vitorino Hilton and midfielder Benjamin Stambouli, both sent off when they lost at lowly Nancy last weekend.

* Olympique Lyon are banking on their home game against strugglers Sochaux on Saturday (1800) to add a fourth consecutive victory to the series they started after they were dumped out of the Champions League by APOEL Nicosia.

"Not long ago, nobody was believing in us anymore. And it took us only ten days to reverse the situation. Now many people count on our team," Brasilian winger Michel Bastos said.

Lyon are fifth on 46 points from 28 games, four clear of third-placed Lille, while Sochaux are 19th in the 20 clubs table on 27 points, two from safety. (Gregory Blachier; Editing by Alastair Himmer)