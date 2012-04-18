PARIS, April 18 Olympique Lyon's chances of
playing in next season's Champions League took a severe blow
when they slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Toulouse on Wednesday.
Lyon remain fourth in the standings on 53 points and lead
Toulouse on goal difference with six games left, but they lie
six points behind third-placed Lille, who occupy the Champions
League playoff spot. Montpellier are top on 66.
Pantxi Sirieix beat Hugo Lloris from close range after he
intercepted a terrible back pass from Mouhamadou Dabo in the
ninth minute.
Emmanuel Riviere headed home from a Sirieix cross midway
through the first half to double the tally and Umut Bulut
wrapped it up in stoppage time.
Olympique Marseille, who beat Lyon in the League Cup final
last Saturday and have nothing to aim for in Ligue 1 anymore,
conceded a 1-1 draw at home to Caen.
Didier Deschamps's side are 10th on 41 points while
15th-placed Caen have 34 points and are only one point above the
relegation zone.
At the Stade Velodrome, the visitors went ahead on 11
minutes when Frederic Bulot benefited from a defensive blunder
by Nicolas Nkoulou to score from close range.
Marseille hit back with a Loic Remy penalty on 26 minutes.
