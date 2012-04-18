PARIS, April 18 Olympique Lyon's chances of playing in next season's Champions League took a severe blow when they slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Toulouse on Wednesday.

Lyon remain fourth in the standings on 53 points and lead Toulouse on goal difference with six games left, but they lie six points behind third-placed Lille, who occupy the Champions League playoff spot. Montpellier are top on 66.

Pantxi Sirieix beat Hugo Lloris from close range after he intercepted a terrible back pass from Mouhamadou Dabo in the ninth minute.

Emmanuel Riviere headed home from a Sirieix cross midway through the first half to double the tally and Umut Bulut wrapped it up in stoppage time.

Olympique Marseille, who beat Lyon in the League Cup final last Saturday and have nothing to aim for in Ligue 1 anymore, conceded a 1-1 draw at home to Caen.

Didier Deschamps's side are 10th on 41 points while 15th-placed Caen have 34 points and are only one point above the relegation zone.

At the Stade Velodrome, the visitors went ahead on 11 minutes when Frederic Bulot benefited from a defensive blunder by Nicolas Nkoulou to score from close range.

Marseille hit back with a Loic Remy penalty on 26 minutes. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Dave Thompson)