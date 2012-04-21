PARIS, April 21 An early goal from Souleymane
Camara helped Montpellier move five points ahead of Paris St
Germain at the top of Ligue 1 as they defeated Valenciennes 1-0
at home on Saturday.
Montpellier, who never considered themselves title
contenders before the season, are on 69 points with five games
to play while PSG entertain strugglers Sochaux on Sunday (1500
GMT).
Camara was lucky to score after five minutes when a Younes
Belhanda cross bounced off his knee before hitting the post to
go into the net.
Rio Mavuba and Eden Hazard scored in the first half to earn
third-placed Lille a 2-0 win at Dijon, who were reduced to nine
men in the second half while champions Lille were down to 10
after 36 minutes.
Lille occupy the Champions League playoff round berth with
62 points, eight ahead of Stade Rennes, who climbed up to the
fourth spot after they beat Brest 1-0 away.
Olympique Lyon, who host Lorient on Sunday, are fifth on 53
points along with Saint-Etienne, who thrashed Caen 4-1 away, and
Toulouse, who lost 2-1 at mid-table Evian-Thonon-Gaillard.
