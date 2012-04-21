PARIS, April 21 An early goal from Souleymane Camara helped Montpellier move five points ahead of Paris St Germain at the top of Ligue 1 as they defeated Valenciennes 1-0 at home on Saturday.

Montpellier, who never considered themselves title contenders before the season, are on 69 points with five games to play while PSG entertain strugglers Sochaux on Sunday (1500 GMT).

Camara was lucky to score after five minutes when a Younes Belhanda cross bounced off his knee before hitting the post to go into the net.

Rio Mavuba and Eden Hazard scored in the first half to earn third-placed Lille a 2-0 win at Dijon, who were reduced to nine men in the second half while champions Lille were down to 10 after 36 minutes.

Lille occupy the Champions League playoff round berth with 62 points, eight ahead of Stade Rennes, who climbed up to the fourth spot after they beat Brest 1-0 away.

Olympique Lyon, who host Lorient on Sunday, are fifth on 53 points along with Saint-Etienne, who thrashed Caen 4-1 away, and Toulouse, who lost 2-1 at mid-table Evian-Thonon-Gaillard. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Mark Meadows)