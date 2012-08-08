PARIS Aug 9 Few doubt that Paris St Germain's
extravagant spending will land them the Ligue 1 title this
season, possibly with several games to spare, and even
titleholders Montpellier appear to have thrown in the towel.
Qatari-owned PSG have splurged almost a 100 million euros
($124.13 million) on spectacular signings such as Sweden striker
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Brazil's Thiago Silva, both from AC
Milan, and many expect a one-horse race for the French title.
PSG had expected to dominate the league last season but they
were stunned by Montpellier, who claimed their maiden league
title.
This time, not even the defending champions believe they
will be able to offer a credible challenge to Carlo Ancelotti's
team.
"Even if we could upset them on the pitch, we will have to
fight for the second place. They are out of reach," said
Montpellier full back Henri Bedimo.
"We have to end in the top three. Second will be perfect,"
added the club's president Louis Nicollin.
Montpellier have stuck by their prudent transfer policy,
spending barely 12 million euros to strengthen the squad while
Olivier Giroud, last season's Ligue 1 joint topscorer with 21
goals, has departed for Arsenal.
The southerners have banked on Argentina's Emanuel Herrera,
who has spent most of his career in South American second tier
sides, and French prospect Anthony Mounier to make up for
Giroud's absence.
They have also landed defender Daniel Congre from Toulouse
to give them a stronger physical presence for their Champions
League campaign.
Lille, the 2010/11 champions and third last season, will
also try to stay in the top three despite the departure of
Belgian forward Eden Hazard, twice winner of the Ligue 1 Player
of the Season award, who has joined Chelsea.
They moved fast to bring in France playmaker Marvin Martin
and Ivorian forward Salomon Kalou in time for their Champions
League playoff at the end of August.
"It's impossible to replace Eden, but we were prepared. When
major players leave, we know how to handle it," coach Rudi
Garcia told Reuters. "We choose players who match up our
philosophy."
DREAM TEAM
PSG hope their signings can help them join the European
elite.
"Who was talking about the Ligue 1 before PSG made this
dream come true?" Ibrahimovic told reporters when he held his
first press conference in front of an unusually packed
auditorium at Parc des Princes.
The 30-year-old Sweden striker, who said he was joining a
"dream team", will play alongisde his former AC Milan teammate
Thiago Silva, bought for a reported fee of 42 million euros.
They joined former Napoli forward Ezequiel Lavezzi and Marco
Verratti, a 19-year-old Italian prospect from Pescara sometimes
compared to Andrea Pirlo.
"It was a bit strange to see them coming. Until now, we were
more used to watch them play on TV," full-back Christophe Jallet
told Reuters. "It is now clear that we've moved the next level,
the European level."
In contrast to PSG's spending spree, former power Olympique
Lyon, who will not feature in the Champions League for the first
time since 2000 after last season's fourth-place finish, were
quiet on the transfer market.
Olympique Marseille's new coach Elie Baup, the replacement
for Didier Deschamps after he was given the France national team
job, has refused to set any goals for his squad after last
season's 10th place, their worst finish in more than a decade.
($1 = 0.8056 euros)
(Additionnal reporting by Olivier Guillemain in Paris, Dimitri
Moulins in Montpellier and Pierre Savary in Lille; Editing by
Brian Homewood)