PARIS Aug 11 Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice on
his Ligue 1 debut to help big-spending Paris St Germain come
back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at home to Lorient in their
season opener on Saturday.
PSG, boasting expensive new signings Ibrahimovic and
Ezequiel Lavezzi and expected to coast to the title this term,
came back down to earth with a bump after five minutes when
defender Maxwell diverted a left-wing cross into his own net.
Lorient have long been the capital club's bogey side and a
shocked Parc des Princes could hardly believe their eyes when
Jeremy Aliadiere ghosted through the entire PSG defence after a
quick break to easily score a second on the stroke of halftime.
Former AC Milan striker Ibrahimovic pulled one back midway
through the second half with a trademark goal of strength and
flair and then netted a penalty late on to spare some of coach
Carlo Ancelotti's blushes.
Reigning champions Montpellier, who stunned Ligue 1 by
beating PSG to the title last term, drew 1-1 with Toulouse in
the opening game of the season on Friday while Girondins
Bordeaux were 3-2 winners at Evian on Saturday.
