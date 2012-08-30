PARIS Aug 30 With a place in the Champions
League group stage assured, Lille switch their focus to domestic
action as they take on big spending Paris St Germain in a stern
test of their Ligue One title credentials on Sunday (1900 GMT).
The 2011 French champions needed an extra time goal on
Wednesday to continue in the lucrative European tournament at
the expense of FC Copenhagen in a game defender Franck Beria had
labelled "the match of the year".
"It was important to qualify for the club and its future,"
goalkeeper Mickael Landreau said after the 2-0 victory over the
Danes.
Lille, who signed France playmaker Marvin Martin and Ivory
Coast forward Salomon Kalou this summer to make up for the
departure of Eden Hazard to Chelsea, are widely regarded as the
main challenger to PSG in this season's title race.
But the distraction of the European campaign has led to a
disappointing league start. Lille could only draw 1-1 at home to
Nancy ten days ago then relied on Landreau's superb performance
to save a point at lowly Nice last weekend.
"Now we will focus on resting and have only the PSG game in
mind," said coach Rudi Garcia, who had revamped his starting
lineup at Nice to prepare for the European tie.
Sunday's clash will also be an important match for PSG, who
lie 11th on three points from three games after two goalless
draws in disappointing showings at Ajaccio and Bordeaux.
HARD TIMES
Defender Thiago Silva, one of the biggest signings of the
summer, could make his debut at Lille after joining from AC
Milan, while another recruit, Argentina forward Ezequiel
Lavezzi, is serving the second of his two-match ban.
While PSG have endured a stuttering start, Olympique
Marseille are enjoying a bright beginning, but the memories of
their 10th-place finish last season have left them cautious when
talking about their French title chances.
Marseille top the table on nine points from three games
without conceding a goal and entertain European hopefuls Stade
Rennes on Sunday (1500).
"We have to keep both feet on the ground and appreciate this
situation because we went through hard times," defender Rod
Fanni said this week.
"After the end of the season, we said to ourselves that it
should never happen again. We have a new coach, a fresh spirit.
Last season was an accident," added in-form striker Andre-Pierre
Gignac, who has already doubled his tally from last season with
two goals.
Second-placed Olympique Lyon, who lie two points behind
Marseille, face Valenciennes, also on seven points, on Saturday
(1500) without forward Lisandro Lopez who faces three weeks out
because of injury.
Defending champions Montpellier, who are suffering their
worst start to a season in 15 years with one point, travel to
bottom-side Sochaux, the only team without a point.
(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Patrick Johnston)