PARIS, March 3 Olympique Lyon missed out on an opportunity to close the gap with Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain when they could manage only a 1-1 draw at Stade Brest on Sunday.

A Tripy Makonda own goal cancelled out Kamel Chafni's first-half opener but Lyon failed to break the deadlock again on a pitch resembling a Wimbledon tennis court in its second week.

The result left Lyon with 52 points from 27 games, two points adrift of PSG who lost 1-0 at 10-man Stade Reims on Saturday. Brest are 15th on 29 points.

The home side went ahead in the eighth minute when Chafni found the back of the net with a low shot from just outside the box.

The midfielder was replaced by Bruno Grougi on the stroke of halftime after he picked up a thigh injury.

Lisandro came close in the 37th minute but Alexis Thebaut parried the Argentine's powerful, angled shot.

On a sharp counter attack, Steed Malbranque released Lisandro on the right flank with the Argentine dribbling past Thebaut before his cross was deflected into his own net by Makonda.

Malbranque had a great chance in the 82nd minute but his attempt was cleared on his goal line by Florian Lejeune.

Later on Sunday (1600 GMT), Olympique Marseille, fourth on 46 points, will reclaim third spot if they beat Troyes at the Stade Velodrome. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)