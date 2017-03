PARIS May 12 Paris St Germain clinched their first French title in 19 years on Sunday with a 1-0 win at Olympique Lyon that put them seven points clear of second-placed Olympique Marseille with two games left.

It is the third title for the wealthy Qatari-backed club, who were last crowned champions in 1994. They won their first title in 1986.

PSG's victory also secured arch-rivals Marseille's automatic qualification for next season's Champions League group stage by leaving them with a seven-point lead over third-placed Lyon. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ken Ferris)