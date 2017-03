PARIS May 7 Paris St Germain clinched their second consecutive Ligue 1 title when after second-placed Monaco were held to a 1-1 draw by En Avant Guingamp on Wednesday.

The result left PSG, who play Stade Rennes later, with an unassailable seven-point lead at the top of the standings.

