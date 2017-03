April 27 Paris St Germain fell short of securing the Ligue 1 title on Sunday as Thiago Silva's own goal handed Sochaux a second-half equaliser and a 1-1 draw.

Edinson Cavani had scored in the 24th minute to raise hopes that Laurent Blanc's side could clinch their second successive Ligue 1 title on their visit to third-from bottom Sochaux. Sochaux's own hopes for staying up next season were boosted by the result.

Dimitar Berbatov's double strike on Saturday helped second-placed Monaco crush bottom club Ajaccio 4-1 to keep the title race alive.

PSG, who won the French League Cup by beating Olympique Lyon 2-1 last weekend, have 83 points with three games remaining. Monaco are eight points adrift. (Reporting by Andrew Callus, editing by Pritha Sarkar)