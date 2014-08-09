PARIS Aug 9 Striker Andre-Pierre Gignac scored a double but defensive flaws let Marcelo Bielsa's Olympique Marseille down when they opened their Ligue 1 challenge with a 3-3 draw at Bastia on Saturday.

Marseille are looking to rediscover some magic under Argentine coach Bielsa in a bid to unseat arch-rivals Paris St Germain, champions for the last two seasons.

A loss of concentration allowed midfielder Christopher Maboulou to open the scoring for Bastia with the first of his two goals in the ninth minute.

Gignac equalised three minutes later with a header from a cross by Benjamin Mendy and an own goal by Romaric put Marseille 2-1 up at halftime.

Marseille went further ahead with Gignac's second goal, a penalty just past the hour.

However, Claude Makelele's side fought back with a 66th-minute penalty converted by Junior Tallo for a foul on Maboulou, who then equalised with his second goal in the 73rd.

PSG also only managed a 2-2 draw in their opening match at Stade Reims on Friday with a brace from Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Caen had the biggest win on Saturday, thrashing Evian 3-0, while St Etienne won 2-0 at Guingamp and Nice beat Toulouse 3-2 at home. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Rex Gowar)