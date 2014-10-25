PARIS Oct 25 Paris St Germain beat Bordeaux 3-0 in a heated Ligue 1 game featuring two red cards at the Parc des Princes in the French capital on Saturday.

Unbeaten PSG remain second in the standings with 21 points from 11 games, four points adrift of leaders and arch rivals Olympique de Marseille, with Girondins de Bordeaux third on 18.

PSG made light of the absence of star strikers Zlatan Ibrahimovic, yet to fully recover from a heel injury, and Edinson Cavani, who was suspended after his red card in the 3-1 win over Lens at the Stade de France in week 10.

PSG defender Gregory Van der Wiel was sent off in the first half but Bordeaux's numerical advantage lasted less than 10 minutes as Andre Biyogo Poko was shown the red car in the 36th minute.

Paris's Lucas Moura converted a penalty with a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner before the break and the Brazilian doubled the tally by converting another spot kick four minutes into the second half.

Things got worse for Bordeaux 10 minutes before the end when Ezequiel Lavezzi scored PSG's third.

Lyon, in fourth place with 17 points, will host Marseille on Sunday (2000 GMT).

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Rex Gowar)