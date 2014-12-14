PARIS Dec 14 An early goal by Guingamp's Jeremy Pied was enough to hand Paris St Germain their first Ligue 1 defeat of the season and keep Olympique de Marseille on top in France on Sunday.

Pied's diving header in the 11th minute secured a 1-0 home victory for the unheralded Breton side after a disjointed performance by the Parisians -- also beaten in Barcelona in Wednesday's Champions League fixture.

The upset leaves OM with a chance to widen their one-point lead over second-placed PSG when they visit Monaco later on Sunday.

Despite strong early possession and a searing shot over the bar by Edinson Cavani in the second minute, PSG often appeared jaded against an increasingly combative Guingamp, fresh from consecutive victories over Reims and Caen.

Guingamp's break came when a Younousse Sankhare header steered a free kick to Pied, whose deadly lunge from near the penalty spot left a beaten Salvatore Sirigu fuming.

PSG striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was the most profligate, miscontrolling incoming passes and sending a free kick into the wall. Team mate Marco Verratti's 19th-minute strike from outside the box found Jonas Lossl's waiting gloves.

The 13th-placed Guingamp also came close to further goals, with Claudio Beauvue often looking dangerous and toying with David Luiz in the PSG box before putting the ball wide in the 22nd minute.

The Parisians' efforts became more frantic in the second half but ultimately no more effective. Yohan Cabaye earned his latest yellow card for a tardy tackle on Lionel Mathis.

With the pace becoming more frenetic, a deflection foiled a fine Lucas Moura strike in the 77th and a Cavani cross could only find empty space. Gregory van der Wiel's well-placed centre brought Ibrahimovic close to redemption in the closing minutes, but Guingamp's Danish keeper was up to the challenge. (Reporting by Laurence Frost, editing by Mark Meadows)