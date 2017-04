STRASBOURG Dec 20 Surprise high-flyers Angers missed the chance to retake second place in Ligue 1 from Monaco when they fell to a 1-0 defeat at St Etienne on Sunday, with Benjamin Corgnet scoring the only goal of the game.

The loss brings an end to Angers' five-game unbeaten streak and means that Monaco, who could only manage a goalless draw away at 10-man Troyes on Saturday, stay second heading into the winter break.

Corgnet fired past Ludovic Butelle from edge of the box in the 61st minute as Angers failed to clear their lines following a St Etienne corner.

Cheikh Ndoye missed a good chance to equalise from close range moments after but could only head over the bar having outjumped Moustapha Bayal Sall.

Angers, playing in Ligue 1 this season for the first time in 21 years, end 2015 in third place on 31 points, while St Etienne moved up to sixth provisionally on 29 points. (Reporting by Ed Dove; editing by Toby Davis)