PARIS Nov 19 Paris St Germain suffered a double injury scare as they warmed up for their Champions League clash at Arsenal with a 2-0 home win against Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The French champions, who play at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday with top spot in Group A at stake, are second in the league with 29 points from 13 games, behind leaders Monaco on goal difference.

Third-place Nice will reclaim the lead if they avoid defeat at St Etienne on Sunday.

Angel Di Maria netted the first goal, his first in Ligue 1 this season, in the first half before limping off with a suspected thigh muscle injury before Jese wrapped up the win with a late penalty.

Di Maria's Argentine compatriot, Javier Pastore, who came on as a late replacement for his first appearance since suffering a calf injury in September, sustained a knee injury in stoppage time.

PSG will already be without influential midfielder Adrien Rabiot at Arsenal after the France international was injured with the national team earlier this week.

Argentine winger Di Maria slotted home after being set up at the end of a fine collective move by forward Jean-Kevin Augustin, who started up front as Unai Emery decided to rest Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani.

Keeper Kevin Trapp, standing in for the injured Alphonse Areola, denied Guillaume Gillet from point-blank range as Nantes threatened.

Di Maria limped off 10 minutes before the interval and was replaced by Hatem Ben Arfa.

Nine minutes into the second half, Blaise Matuidi fired a fierce shot against the post.

Second-half substitute Jese rounded it off with a penalty after Pastore was fouled by Diego Carlos in the last minute.

But there was still time for the Argentine midfielder to pick up another injury and limp off during stoppage time. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Neville Dalton)