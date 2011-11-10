CLAIREFONTAINE, France Nov 10 France are
likely to be without midfielders Florent Malouda and Yohan
Cabaye as well as striker Loic Remy when they face the United
States in a friendly at the Stade de France on Friday, said
coach Laurent Blanc.
"I think it is going to be too borderline for tomorrow,"
Blanc told a press conference on Thursday.
"I'm not certain yet, but I don't think they're healing fast
enough to take part in the game."
Chelsea's Malouda has a thigh injury while Newcastle
United's Cabaye and Olympique Marseille's Remy are suffering
from groin problems.
Midfielder Samir Nasri has already been ruled out with a
knee injury, being replaced in the squad by Olympique Lyon
midfielder Maxime Gonalons on Wednesday.
France will then take on Belgium in another friendly at the
Stade de France next Tuesday.
