PARIS, March 22 France captain Hugo Lloris and midfielder Maxime Gonalons have been ruled out of next week's friendlies against Brazil and Denmark through injury, the French federation said on Sunday.

They have been replaced by Benoit Costil and Josuha Guilavogui.

Lloris suffered a knee injury during Tottenham Hotspur's 4-3 home win over Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday while Lyon captain Gonalons picked up a harmstring problem in the 2-1 home defeat by Nice in Ligue 1.

France take on Brazil on Thursday at Stade de France and face Denmark in St Etienne three days later. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Justin Palmer)